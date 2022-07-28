A man who allegedly assaulted a 64-year-old woman at Exhibition Park in February has been extradited to the ACT.
Police said the 34-year-old NSW resident allegedly fractured both the woman's wrists "while causing a disturbance".
The woman, who worked at a venue inside EPIC, required surgery on both arms, police said.
In early May, the Kings Langley man was arrested in Sydney and bailed to attend the ACT Magistrates Court.
Police said he was to face charges of trespassing, failing to comply with an order under the Crimes Act and recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.
The man was later granted bail on the condition he return to the ACT for future court appearances, but failed to do so in June and July.
On Wednesday, NSW police detectives arrested the man and on Thursday ACT police detectives applied for his extradition at Blacktown local court.
He is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
