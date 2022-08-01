Tutoring is a good place to start. Tutoring is more than a transactional transfer of knowledge - it's a learning relationship that sits outside the education system. In 2020, the Grattan Institute found that tutoring was one of the most effective ways to support disadvantaged students. At Aurora, we experienced a 253 per cent increase in Indigenous high school students requesting tutoring between 2019 and 2021. We know that tutoring is one of the most efficient and effective ways to address the educational gap for disadvantaged students caused by the pandemic, but there's no long-term, national plan in place to make this happen.