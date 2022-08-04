The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from August 6, 2022

By Ron Cerabona
August 4 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Author events

What's on in the Canberra literary scene from August 6, 2022

August 7: Sam Vincent will launch his memoir My Father and Other Animals, about a millennial leaving his inner-city life to take over the family farm, with David Pocock at Muse at 3pm. Free, registration essential. musecanberra.com.au.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.