Tuggeranong Vikings BMX Club's Mia Stichbury comes fifth at 2022 BMX Racing World Championships in France

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated July 29 2022 - 6:22am, first published 6:00am
Mia in France this week where she finished fifth in the world in the 2022 BMX Racing World Championships.

It was on the yellow granite track of the Tuggeranong Vikings BMX Club that Mia Stichbury learned how to push herself and her bike to the limits.

