It was on the yellow granite track of the Tuggeranong Vikings BMX Club that Mia Stichbury learned how to push herself and her bike to the limits.
Her hard work over many years paid off this week, when she finished fifth in the 2022 BMX Racing World Championships in France.
"To come fifth in the world is exciting," Mia, 12, said, from France on Friday.
"I came into the race ranked seventh in the world so to beat that and now be ranked fifth is a good feeling."
Among the first to congratulate her was Paul Stewart, the president of the Tuggeranong Vikings BMX Club, where Mia started to ride as a six-year-old in the Sprocket Rocket program.
"She basically races against the boys in all of our local comps and the Sydney comps we go to," Mr Stewart said.
"She's very determined. She trains very hard and she's a very determined young girl. Great personality. All the kids love her.
"They relax after [the races] by kicking the footy around and she gets involved in that as well."
Mia, who is in year seven at Mount Stromlo High, is in France with her mum Sharon and dad Lincoln, who is also her coach and mechanic. She completed six races on her journey to the finals.
Mr Stewart said the whole Tuggeranong Vikings BMX Club was proud of Mia.
"To get a Tuggeranong local club up on the world stage and getting world plates is pretty good for the club," he said.
"All the other members of the club have been cheering her on, watching the live stream."
And Mia's parents said the support from the club had been phenomenal.
"The Tuggeranong BMX Club is a family-oriented club," Lincoln said.
"The club was 200 per cent behind her, staying up late to watch her, sending messages of support.
"Mia has formed great friends from the club which have supported her to become a stronger rider."
And, of course, her parents are proud of their daughter - as is the whole of Canberra.
"As her parents we couldn't be prouder," Sharon said.
"Mia trained hard to the lead up for the world titles. For a 12-year-old girl, her commitment, dedication and focus never waivers."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
