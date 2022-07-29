I'd like to offer my commiserations to the residents of the Division of Cook who re-elected Scott Morrison as their member to represent them.
True to form Scotty has chosen to go missing in action when he is being paid to represent them at the opening of Parliament.
Advertisement
It appears he didn't have the guts to front up as a backbencher. Oh the embarrassment. Instead he preferred to earn a few extra shekels on the speaking circuit.
As his employer the Australian people are paying him over $211,000 a year. He hasn't fronted up for his first day of work.
I suggest that he needs to be given his marching orders.
The Treasurer admits that real wages are going backwards. As people on Jobseeker payment are even more seriously disadvantaged by daily necessities costing more because of inflation why doesn't the government see increasing the $46-a-day Jobseeker payment as an urgent priority rather than agreeing to the obscene tax cuts for the wealthy?
The repetitious excuse is that "we can't do everything".
This is one thing they have to do as a Labor government.
The latest inflation figure and the loss of purchasing power by wage earners could be specifically addressed by the government.
The RBA is attempting to control inflation by increasing the cash rate. Perhaps half the inflation is imported inflation (which the RBA cannot influence).
I think that profit growth greater than wage growth could be balanced out by statutory action by the government requiring firms to pay the inflation increase in extra wages with a constraint on selling price.
The salary increase then comes from the profit component. An exception could be provided to avoid a firm from making a loss to pay the wage increase.
The government could also pay its own employees accordingly. This would allow wage earners to be fairly treated with shareholders still receiving their dues.
So, the Catholic Church is warning federal legislators against repealing the repellent Andrews legislation which stops the ACT from legislating on voluntary assisted dying.
I'd like to warn legislators against paying any attention to a cult whose beliefs are founded on late-Stone Age myths and fairy tales, which subjugates women and has a history of recruiting and protecting sexual predators.
Repealing the Andrews bill is about the people of the ACT having the same rights as everyone else in Australia; it is not about the VAD legislation.
Now unless Archbishop Prowse can find a section in the VAD legislation forcing Roman Catholics to participate I say butt out.
I don't know whether to feel pity or scorn for Christopher Smith of Braddon (Letters, July 29).
His admiration for she-who-I-will-not-name for walking out of the Senate this week during the welcome to country is not something to cheer.
Advertisement
A large majority of Australians would see this action for what it was; a pathetic, attention-seeking demonstration of petulance, ignorance and racism from an individual who barely made it back into the Senate and who is rapidly losing any relevance.
Since Labor gained office most of Treasurer Jim Chalmers' utterances have been about the federal debt and "nine years of neglect".
It seems he has forgotten the two years of COVID pandemic (which we are still enduring) causing personal hardships and financial stress to this country. And also how the former government kept this country afloat by borrowing money. If they had not done this the country would not have survived .
The Treasurer should look back in history at several past federal Labor governance records and check out the financial mess they left this country in.
Incoming governments have had to lift this country out of that.
While he is at it, have a look at how Whitlam sold out this country by promoting industry to go off-shore.
Advertisement
Let's look at how this government performs if they chance to stay in office for nine years (God help us).
There is a reason "pride" is one of the seven deadly sins. There is a reason "pride cometh before the fall".
To be puffed-up over one's achievements, or status, or ethnicity, or colour, or intellect, or sexuality is not a virtue. Pride leads to tribalism, arrogance, conflict, and division; just ask Manly.
Rather than pontificating loudly and dogmatically about "pride", might we consider just quietly and humbly shining a light on the "dignity" of others?
Further, one can manifest compassion and mercy towards another without subscribing to an ideology - or wearing wristbands, ribbons, and other assorted trinkets.
I was distressed by reports the Coroner is investigating the death of a five-year-old at Canberra Hospital.
Advertisement
I've sat in the ER with sick small children for countless hours waiting to be treated whilst the magic doors opened immediately to every drug overdose patient. This tragedy was waiting to happen.
The staff at TCH are not at fault; the system is broken. I implore our government to make our healthcare system a priority.
Now the match has been played and lost the Manly Sea Eagles must do some soul-searching and ask whether their rushed attempt at an outward display of tolerance and diversity was actually worth the civil contention that it caused.
The irony is that there was previously complete inclusion, in the sense that any aspirational player, from any colour, culture or creed, was freely able to be drafted to play at the elite level if they were good enough.
When clubs go down this path of spotlighting difference it is always predicated on the notion of trying to solve a cultural problem that doesn't really exist.
The result is a renewed tribalism of the fans and athletes themselves.
Advertisement
Furthermore, Christianity becomes a convenient target for social media accusations of intolerance, whereas others are applauded for refusing to wear a themed jersey or patches promoting alcohol and betting.
The enduring reality is that sport in Australia has always contained the ingrained capacity to be our beautiful social leveller, which rightly welcomes spectators and elevates participants of all backgrounds and personal preferences.
The players just want to perform, and the punters simply wish to watch a contest and not be preached at.
So, for the sake of our great games, please leave them alone, instead of dreaming up ways to amplify the culture wars.
At last, a powerful Indigenous voice in Parliament. Way to go Jacinta.
In seeking to remind Mr Warden that "God is light and in him there is no darkness (1 John Ch 1, v 5). So the light of the stars which the Webb telescope reveals to us is God's light. God and science can co-exist, they are not mutually exclusive" Angela Kueter-Luks (Letters, July 26) dismissed and disrespected Mr Warden's atheism. As atheists do not believe in gods it is not only a waste of a proselytising deist's breath but also disrespectful to the recipient.
Advertisement
Bradley Perrett ("Richard Marles is leading us to disaster with plan to build submarines in Adelaide", canberratimes.com.au, July 23) opens his article with "there is not one valid argument for building submarines in Adelaide".
Whether submarines are built in Adelaide or another facility in Australia, I argue for self-sufficiency of our defence capabilities for the long term rather than a quick fix "buy off the shelf" strategy.
The benefits in developing our manufacturing infrastructure along with the skilling of a workforce, future proofed for ongoing employment, are indeed valid arguments for building submarines in Adelaide or elsewhere in Australia. Not to do so would be short sighted and a colossal mistake.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.