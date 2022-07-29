The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Burgmann College at Australian National University celebrates 50 years

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
July 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burgmann College principal Sally Renouf is preparing to welcome back alumni to celebrate the residential college's 50th anniversary. Picture: Keegan Carroll

From crazy brick races to fierce interhall competitions, there's rarely a dull moment in the life of a Burgmann College resident.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.