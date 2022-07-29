Haig Park Village Markets present the second winter wonderland markets on Sunday from 8.30am to 2pm.
Head to the park at the corner of Girrawheen and Torrens streets in Braddon for warming beverages including hot toddies, hot cider and mulled wine as well as hot food, flowers, fresh produce, baked goods, arts and craft and free entertainment including lantern or snowflake-making for the kids and drumming groups to stilt walkers.
Firepits will also be warming up the markets.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
