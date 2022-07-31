The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Pedestrians, cyclists have a role to play on safety

By Letters to the Editor
July 31 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Policing should more vigilant in cracking down on errant cyclists and pedestrians. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

While some of letters to The Canberra Times regarding lowering speed limits in certain zones were quite funny, they also raised a serious question. That is, if the objective is to reduce pedestrian/motor vehicle collisions in these zones is this the most efficient solution?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.