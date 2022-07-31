Here's three examples. First, there is the pedestrian jabbering on his smart phone as he steps off the kerb without a care in the world. That is until some unfortunate motorist cleans him up. Secondly, there's the bike rider who dodges red lights by mounting the kerb and riding on the pedestrian cross walk. Thirdly, there's the e-scooter rider who zig-zags through the traffic and rides up on the sidewalk to get through. They are often helmetless and may even have a pillion passenger.