If the Prime Minister is serious about reforming the manner in which federal politics is conducted, he should seriously consider championing compulsory initial and ongoing education and training for all members of parliament. I am not referring to the existing induction program which involves a few days spent informing MPs about the administrative aspects of the role they are entrusted to perform. I am talking about in-depth education on the intricacies of the political system in which MPs operate and their obligations to it and the ethical standards that must be applied if they are to serve the public interest before all other interests.

