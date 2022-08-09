The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 10, 1968

August 9 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page on this day in 1968.

It might sound like nothing today, but the fact soldiers were being asked to pay more than $14 per week out of their own pockets for accommodation was front page news on this day in 1968.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.