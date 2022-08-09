Times Past: August 10, 1968

It might sound like nothing today, but the fact soldiers were being asked to pay more than $14 per week out of their own pockets for accommodation was front page news on this day in 1968.
As the war in Vietnam ground on and US Republican Richard Nixon prepared for his run for the presidency (two other stories covered prominently on the front page), the concerns of soldiers who had to pay rent because there wasn't enough room at the Kingston Army Barracks had raised the ire of the Member for the ACT, Jim Fraser.
Mr Fraser said soldiers staying in government hostels or private accommodation were paying up to $30 per fortnight, well beyond the $15 per fortnight allowance many were on.
Speaking during his weekly television spot, Mr Fraser said it was absurd that serving soldiers, under orders, had to dip into their own pockets for living expenses.
Keeping with the theme, another page 1 report quoted one of the navy's top officers Admiral G.J.B Crabb arguing Australia needed to significantly increase its fleet size.
He said the navy should expand by at least 20 Attack class patrol boats and four destroyers, noting the ships could be easily manned by national service conscripts.
The fleet strength concern was raised after a Russian fishing vessel's incursion into Australian waters in the Gulf of Carpentaria.
