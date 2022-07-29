The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

World Championship-winning softball coach Bob Harrow remembered as legend of the diamond

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 29 2022 - 8:21am, first published 4:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Harrow (left) with Mike Harrow, Michael Tanner, Jeff Goolagong and Andrew Kirkpatrick. Picture: Gary Schafer

Andrew Kirkpatrick can remember vividly the smile on Bob Harrow's face when Australia won the 2009 Softball World Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.