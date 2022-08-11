The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 12, 1975

August 11 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page on this day in 1975.

A famous relic of Australian aviation history was at the centre of a fight between the family of the man who flew it from England in 1920 and the federal government, the front page reported on this day in 1975.

