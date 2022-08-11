Times Past: August 12, 1975

A famous relic of Australian aviation history was at the centre of a fight between the family of the man who flew it from England in 1920 and the federal government, the front page reported on this day in 1975.
The DeHavilland DH9 biplane, named the "PD", had been entered in the England-Australia air race of 1919 and flown by Ray Parer. As it turned out, the race winners, Ross and Keith Smith, had won and touched down in Australia before Parer even left England.
But still the aircraft was seen as an important link to that era. It had originally been on display at the Australian War Memorial before being squeezed out by World War II aircraft. It had found a new home at St Stanislaus' College in Bathurst, at the behest of former Prime Minister Sir Robert Menzies, but there it had deteriorated and been vandalised. It was transferred back to the Australian War Memorial for restoration.
Members of the Parer family insisted the plane should not be returned to Bathurst and said they would take legal action if the plane wasn't properly housed. They were successful and the plane didn't leave Canberra, instead being housed in the collection, including at times on display in the Anzac Hall.
The aircraft that won the 1919 air race, a Vickers Vimy biplane bomber, is housed at Adelaide airport. The famous "Southern Cross", flown by Sir Charles Kingsford Smith, is at Brisbane airport.
