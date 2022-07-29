The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

John I Dent Cup: Tuggeranong Vikings' French import Maxime Turrel overcomes barriers

By Matt Williams
Updated July 29 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
French prop Maxime Turrel is in Australia to experience rugby in a different country. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Playing rugby on foreign soil is challenging, even more so when you struggle to speak the language.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.