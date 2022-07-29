Playing rugby on foreign soil is challenging, even more so when you struggle to speak the language.
But that hasn't prevented Maxime Turrel from making an instant impact in the John I Dent Cup this season.
Turrel joined Tuggeranong Vikings at the start of the season with a desire to leave France and experience rugby in a different country.
Jerome Villegas, the first-grade forwards coach at Vikings, had been in Turrel's shoes several years earlier, when he came to Australia to play rugby himself.
Before joining the Vikings, Turrel was playing third division for the CSBJ Bourgoin-Jallieu, a respected club in France.
One of the coaches at Turrel's old club contacted Villegas and he helped ensure a smooth transition for the prop.
"Maxime was playing third division for Bourgoin," Villegas said. "It was a very respected and strong club back in the day, and he wanted to come over, so we stayed in contact.
"He is now over here playing first grade, loosehead prop and performing really well. He is a really nice fellow; he fits into the team and the boys love him."
One challenge the pair had to overcome at the start of the season was the language barrier. Turrel's English was limited at the start of the year, but it has improved over the past few months.
"His English was very limited at the start," Villegas said.
"I do help a lot with translation, but he has a rugby brain, so he understands the basics. If he needs a little follow up explanation, we use a white board sometimes, but he usually picks up most bits during training.
"I am there to support him and I can speak French with him which makes it easier too. He struggled with his confidence at the start of the season, but the boys are now really supportive and help when he needs it.
"He is a really hard working, humble guy, I know he isn't a superstar from France, but he makes up for it from his effort and he came here for the right reasons.
"He wanted to get the most from his rugby experience, he's really a great part of the team now."
Villegas helps Turrel off the field as well, inviting him to family dinners and events to ensure the prop still has a connection to home.
"We have a pretty good relationship on and off the field," Villegas said.
"He sometimes can feel lonely, so we invite him over for Sunday roasts. He can come join our little family and we can speak in French too which I think is good for him.
"We try to make him feel at home here. I make it clear that he can call me if he needs any help too."
