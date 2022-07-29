Plenty of synergies in new Floriade sponsorship deal

Spring is in the air and Canberra's celebration of spring is almost here.
Floriade will celebrate its 35th year in 2022. It opens Saturday, September 17 and runs to Sunday, October 16.
The theme this year is the Sounds of Spring, with the million bulbs and annuals in Commonwealth Park accompanied by a soundtrack of different music.
The festival will return to its traditional home at Commonwealth Park after a two-year hiatus.
It was also announced this week that Canberra-based consulting organisation Synergy Group will be the official presenting partner of Floriade for the next three years.
Synergy Group chief executive Toni Marzulli was excited about the sponsorship.
"Canberra deserves its place on the world stage as a capital of culture, and we are glad to support one of the city's most well-known and highly anticipated events," she said.
The sponsorship deal will also see Synergy Group support two local charities, Raw Potential, which helps at-risk and vulnerable young people, and SEE Change, which is working to create a fair and sustainable Canberra.
The charities will be helped by receiving funds raised by Synergy for them during Floriade and by visitors to Floriade gaining more awareness of their work.
One big development this year is the Bulb Dig Bag - buy a bag for $15 and get the chance at the end of Floriade to dig up the bulbs to take home. Synergy will also be selling coffee from its company Kombi van on the weekends of Floriade. All money from both ventures will go to Raw Potential and SEE Change.
Events ACT executive branch manager Ross Triffitt was excited to see Floriade return as vibrant as ever.
"It's great to welcome a local organisation as presenting partner, and we look forward to developing a strong partnership in the coming years," Mr Triffitt said.
"We also very happy to be supporting these wonderful charities doing valuable work across Canberra."
Floriade's Dark Side, NightFest, is also returning this year, running from September 29 to October 2 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tickets will be on sale soon.
Entry to Floriade during the day remains free, with gates to be open throughout the festival from 9am to 5.30pm. The program is to be released soon.
