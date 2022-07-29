The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/2022 election
Opinion

Jim Chalmers is particularly good at delivering bad news

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
July 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers makes a point of acknowledging the "confronting" financial challenges Australians will face. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Jim Chalmers delivers bad economic news well, which is a good thing because there's a great deal of it about, with a lot more to come.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Federal election 2022 opinion
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.