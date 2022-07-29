The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Majura FC young gun Brendon Tsimbas joins Malaga FC's academy in Spain

By Matt Williams
Updated July 29 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Majura FC young gun Brendon Tsimbas, 15, will join Malaga FC's academy in Spain. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Brendon Tsimbas is ready to leave behind his family and friends to make his football dream a reality.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.