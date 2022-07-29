Brendon Tsimbas is ready to leave behind his family and friends to make his football dream a reality.
The 15-year-old dreams of one day pulling on the famous Manchester United jersey, just like his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.
The first step towards making that reality will see Tsimbas head off to Spain to join Malaga FC's academy for two years. Tsimbas knows that while it will improve his game, it won't be an easy road ahead.
"I just want to try develop myself," Tsimbas said. "I will verse very skilful players and be challenged by the coaching stuff and the quality of the coaching and opposition.
"I have started learning Spanish to beat the language barrier too."
Tsimbas' hardest challenge might be being away from his beloved coach Brad Smith, who was one of the reasons why Tsimbas has stayed with Majura FC for so long.
"I just love the Majura FC community," Tsimbas said. "I like the coach too [Smith], he is probably one of the best coaches I have ever had."
This will not be the first time Tsimbas has trialled at an international level, having spent time in England earlier in the year which led to his offer at Malaga.
He has also been at coaching clinics with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid FC.
Tsimbas will be able to showcase his ability to some of the biggest clubs around the world, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris St Germaine FC and Athletico Madrid.
Tsimbas will be away from Australia and his family for 10 months of the year for the next two years. His father Stan Tsimbas will accompany him for the first month to help him settle in.
"I'll go over and spend the first month with him," Stan said.
"I don't think he will be needing me there after that because he will be with a lot of boys his age."
