Times Past: August 11, 1995

Quelle horreur! Australians discovered on this day in 1995 that they may have in fact been unawares drinking French wine. Why's that a problem you might ask.
Well in 1995 Antipodeans were distinctly unhappy with the French over their nuclear testing at Muraroa Atoll in the Pacific. So much so that the fact Australian cask wine maker Lindemans was importing French grapes was a potential concern for drinkers.
A shortfall of grape supply had forced Lindemans to top up its four-litre casks of claret with French wine, of which 1.5 million litres had been imported.
Executive general manager of Sydney's Southcorp Wines Gary Roberts hoped it wouldn't see a drop in sales.
"But we are aware of the anti-French sentiment," he said.
The lack of supply in Australia had also sent wine-sellers shopping for wine from Chile and the US.
"Unfortunately it would be about two to three years until there is sufficient Australian material supply for that commodity," Mr Roberts said.
For those interested, the ratio of Aussie to French wine in the casks was 51 per cent to 49.
Southcorp had received between 20 and 30 complaints from people unhappy about drinking French wine.
Legendary local wine merchant Jim Murphy said of the protest sentiment among buyers: "It is there and it's on a lot of people's minds and we've noticed it more in French liqueur than anything else."
