The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 11, 1995

August 10 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page from this day in 1995.

Quelle horreur! Australians discovered on this day in 1995 that they may have in fact been unawares drinking French wine. Why's that a problem you might ask.

