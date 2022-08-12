Times Past: August 13, 1984

On this day in 1984, Robert De Castella was the centre of attention for Australians excited about the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics marathon.
Having been "in hiding", Deek emerged for a training run two days before the race and an AAP reporter set off in hot pursuit in what was described as "literally an interview on the run".
"[The course] looks beautiful," Deek said to reporter Gil Reitkruetz, adding, "You're running well, let's speed it up a bit."
It was the first time the then 27-year-old Canberra biophysicist had run the Olympic course and he was considered a red-hot favourite for gold at the Games having the world record time of 2:08:18 to his name.
Alongside him on the training run were brother-in-law Graham Clues and Dick Telford from the AIS.
"I'm at my peak and feeling fine. The smog hasn't bothered me as much as I expected and the air out here today is great," Deek added in his typically chipper style.
According to the report, Australian's main challenge from the other 106 runners was expected to be American world record holder Alberto Salazar and Toshihiko Seko, of Japan.
But marathons, being the toughest event and often unpredictable, it didn't work out for Deek who finished fifth, one place behind Seko. The medals went to Carlos Lopes of Portugal, John Treacy of Ireland and Charlie Spedding of the Great Britain.
