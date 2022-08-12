The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 13, 1984

August 12 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page from this day in 1984.

On this day in 1984, Robert De Castella was the centre of attention for Australians excited about the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics marathon.

