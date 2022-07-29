The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Trainer exodus has Canberra Racing in crisis

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
July 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Canberra Racing club is facing an exodus of top trainers. Picture: Karleen Minney

Thoroughbred Park is facing a trainer exodus, rising insurance costs one of a number of factors making training in Canberra unviable.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.