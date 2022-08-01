The Canberra Times
Reviews provide guideposts for promised integrity watchdog

By Kim Rubenstein
August 1 2022 - 7:30pm
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

As the government works frantically to ensure the Attorney-General can fulfil the Albanese government's promise of a National Anti-Corruption Commission bill tabled by December, the drafting team would do well to look closely at crucially relevant recent government reports. Calling for particular attention is the Jenkins 2022 Set the Standards Review about misconduct in Parliament and the 2016 Moss Review of the Public Interest Disclosure Act (2013) - an act to protect whistleblowers who disclose misconduct by those entrusted with public responsibilities.

