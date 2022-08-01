Reviews provide guideposts for promised integrity watchdog

The Jenkins review heard from many participants who described the personal and career consequences they experienced from making a complaint. This mirrors results from the review survey indicating that most people who experienced bullying did not report it - indeed only 32 per cent of people reported bullying. There were several reasons at play, including 55 per cent who thought that things would not change or that nothing would be done. Then there were 47 per cent who thought that it would damage their reputation or career. Similarly, most people who experienced sexual harassment did not report it. Only 11 per cent reported sexual harassment - with 55 per cent thinking that it was not serious enough and 43 per cent believing that people would think that they were overreacting. In any case, 40 per cent of those who didn't report it thought that things would not change or that nothing would be done.

