Confident Wallabies eager to experience life on the road

Fresh off an England series played in their own backyard, the Wallabies are preparing for a totally different challenge next weekend.
The Australian squad flew out for Argentina on Friday, the first time the side has toured the South American nation since 2018.
That was a 23-19 loss to the Pumas and the Wallabies are under no illusions that there will be no home comforts when the two sides clash in back-to-back Test matches.
Halfback Nic White, however, has declared his teammates will be up for the challenge.
"Going over to play Argentina over there, they're a different beast," White said. "Big crowds, they're passionate crowds, which will be good fun. It will be good for a lot of guys who haven't been over there before to see it.
"For us, it's about focusing on what we can do, how we want to play the game and the learnings we've taken from the last three games and finding ways to get better individually and as a team."
While the England series was a showcase for the Australian public to experience rugby at its highest level, the Argentinian tour is a major chance for the governing body to sell the sport to the next generation.
It's one of the unique aspects of rugby union, the international game distinguishing the sport from rugby league and AFL.
The players themselves have missed the experience of touring over the past couple of years, COVID slashing the number of overseas travel dates and confining squad members to bubbles on the few occasions they were able to leave the country.
While they will take in the sights of Argentina, White declared the Wallabies are focused on making a positive start to the Rugby Championship.
"International rugby is back, how good is that," the Brumbies star said. "A few boys haven't been over there so it will be good to see the different cultures.
"That's why rugby's so good, it's played across the world, you see different parts of the world, different cultures and the Argentinian one is a pretty special one.
''For the guys who haven't been there before, it will be a great trip, but what will make it even better is if we're performing well and get a couple of wins."
