The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Home prices to drop by at least 10 per cent, economist predicts

Jack Needham
By Jack Needham
July 31 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional property values could fall by 10 per cent or more from their peak, economist Shane Oliver predicts. Picture: Shutterstock

Property prices in large cities like Canberra and Newcastle in NSW could fall by more than 15 per cent, while regional homes Australia wide could see a 10 per cent drop in value according to a high-profile economist.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Needham

Jack Needham

Property News Editor

Jack has been writing about real estate since 2015, covering residential and commercial property markets throughout Australia for the likes of Smart Property Investment and Domain. He has also spent time in the United States researching real estate trends, with a focus on housing affordability issues, for the California Association of Realtors.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.