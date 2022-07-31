Home prices to drop by at least 10 per cent, economist predicts

Property prices in large cities like Canberra and Newcastle in NSW could fall by more than 15 per cent, while regional homes Australia wide could see a 10 per cent drop in value according to a high-profile economist.
AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver said that the RBA's official interest rate hikes were already weighing on regional markets, which had recorded value declines month-on-month.
And he now expected prices would continue to fall until bottoming out "some time in 2023".
Mr Oliver said that, nationally, Australian property markets would see price declines of between 10 per cent to 20 per cent from their 2022 peak.
"Sydney, and Melbourne are probably at the high end of that, I'd probably say 20 per cent declines [for them]. Regional Australia may be at the lower end of that range and in some areas the declines could only be up around 10 per cent," he said.
But larger cities like Newcastle and Canberra, where prices were closer to Sydney's median price, could see price falls "above 15 per cent", he said.
Price falls would be closer to 30 per cent nationally - and 20 per cent in regional markets - if some of the more extreme cash rate predictions of a 200 basis point increase by 2023 came to fruition, though this was unlikely, Mr Oliver said.
"I think at some point, though, the Reserve Bank won't go that high, they'll pull back on the hawkish rhetoric, and then only ultimately take the cash rate to around 2.5 per cent, or maybe a little bit higher, which will limit the falls," he said.
Regional markets with lower prices were unlikely to see prices fall as sharply a big cities, he said.
"Regional property is is still being impacted by higher interest rates and poor affordability. It's just that its problems are probably not as great [as capital cities]. The level of debt in regional Australia is not as high and the affordability issue is not as severe as it is in the capital cities."
Aside from the cost of borrowing money, diminished demand for regional property could weigh on prices.
"I suspect that the big push into regional Australia as a result of the pandemic is now behind us. And as people gradually return to the office to varying degrees, that demand push won't be there to the same degree," he said.
Fewer city buyers purchasing holiday homes could also weigh on coastal markets, he added.
Price growth unsustainable
Ray White chief economist Nerida Conisbee said that the rate of house price growth experienced in 2020 and 2021 was unsustainable, but predicted a sharp decline in prices was unlikely.
"Clearly this red hot growth had to finish at some point," she said.
Ms Conisbee said that Australia's median house price would have hit $1 million by the end of next year if growth continued at the same rate as it did during the most extreme period of the boom.
If prices had continued growing at the same rate they did between March 2020 and December 2021, Canberra would have a median house price of $1,423,876 by the end of 2023, up from a current median of $1,046,000.
Regional NSW would have a median price of $1,025,105, up from $720,000; regional Victoria $830,637, up from $605,000; and regional Tasmania $786,965, up from $542,000.
The current slowdown in prices would be welcome news to many first-time buyers, Ms Conisbee said, though she cautioned that regional prices were unlikely to enter a sharp correction, defined as declines of 10 per cent or more over a 12 month period.
"Depending on what data set you are using, the extent of the slowdown differs, however there is consensus that as interest rates start to rise, we are at the start of a new cycle," Ms Conisbee said.
The situation could get more serious if unemployment rates were to increase.
"The most likely driver of a sharp correction would be rising levels of distress. For example, if we went into recession and were also seeing rising interest rates," Ms Conisbee said.
"At the moment, unemployment is still very low - rates are rising and this is impacting households however finding a job, or keeping a job, is not a problem for most people."
CoreLogic head of research, Tim Lawless said that if the more hawkish predictions of the RBA hiking the cash rate to more than 3 per cent by 2023, as forecast by major banks including ANZ and Westpac, came true, it could result in faster falls for property prices.
"Long story short, it would spell more bad news for the trajectory of housing values. Since the first rate hike in May, the downwards trend in value growth has steepened, with the rate of decline accelerating across Sydney and Melbourne," Mr Lawless said.
"With household debt at record highs, and most of that debt held in housing assets, the household sector is highly sensitive to the rising cost of debt. Add to this the extremely high prices for non-discretionary goods such as food and fuel, and it's clear that household balance sheets are likely to be more challenged as mortgage rates increase," he said.
Jack has been writing about real estate since 2015, covering residential and commercial property markets throughout Australia for the likes of Smart Property Investment and Domain. He has also spent time in the United States researching real estate trends, with a focus on housing affordability issues, for the California Association of Realtors.
