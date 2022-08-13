The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 14, 1957

August 13 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page on this day in 1957.

Here in 2022, some of us are debating whether we really would want to take one of those soon-to-be-a-reality one-flight trips from Sydney to London. Is spending 20 hours on a plane worth it to avoid having to walk around like a zombie for three hours in a Middle Eastern airport?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.