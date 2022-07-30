My wife and I are appalled at the hypocrisy exhibited by Archbishop Christopher Prowse in regard to territory rights reported in The Canberra Times ("Rights vote intervention", July 29, p1 and p8).
Regardless of the intention of the bill to restore the right of ACT and NT governments to introduce a bill to debate the legalisation of voluntary assisted dying and thus to bring them into line with all the Australian states, he declares it would "fail to uphold the dignity of the dying".
The whole point of VAD is to enable people suffering from an incurable medical condition that is destroying their quality of life is to decide to bring their suffering to an end with dignity. Dignity is one of the most important things the human spirit enjoys. It means being valued and respected for what you are, what you believe in and how you live your life.
Every human being has the right to a dignified life. This includes living a happy life free from incurable and intolerable medical suffering.
VAD is upholding the dignity of the dying, not failing to do so as the archbishop claims.
Chris Steel recently showed off the plan for the new intersection after raising London Circuit. He extolled the virtues of it.
Nothing could be further from the truth. The old NCDC had world-class urban planners, road engineers, structural engineers. Much has changed.
The clover loop intersection at the north end of Commonwealth Bridge and the half-clover loop on the south side were designed by the NCDC to meet world's best practice for free-flowing, accident-free intersections.
In 60 years there has never been a serious accident involving injury or death with these two intersections.
Ripping them up and replacing them with traffic light intersections, regarded as world's worst practice, will result in long traffic jams, minor shunts every few weeks and eventually a major accident involving death or serious injury due to the inevitable Canberra red-light runner.
I wouldn't want it on my conscience that I changed a great safe intersection into one that is dangerous but then of course it all comes down to money generated from building more apartments on the tram route.
How clever it is of Mr Chalmers to advise how bad the economic outlook is so that anything he says in the future will only be better with all the credit to him.
I can clearly remember a boss of mine telling me that you can fool some of the people some of the time but you can't fool all of the people all of the time.
Vee Saunders (Letters, July 28) unjustifiably accuses Len Goodman of memory loss and bias.
Blaming the "other side" has been ingrained in Australian politics for decades and is practised by all sides of politics. It is not likely to disappear anytime soon.
The substantial debt inherited by the current Labor government is primarily due to the highly effective and necessary implementation of the JobKeeper and JobSeeker schemes. They were used to keep the Australian economy going by saving jobs and livelihoods.
Unavoidable measures taken to restrict the spread of the COVID-19 and save lives added substantially to the debt.
If Vee genuinely believes that it was "mismanagement" by the LNP in implementing both JobKeeper and JobSeeker she should try telling that to the beneficiaries and listen to their responses.
If anyone deserves to be accused of memory loss and bias it's Vee Saunders, not Len Goodman.
After My Fair Lady: a comment on the advent of the 47th Federal Parliament:
Words! Words! Words!
I'm so sick of words!
I get words all day through,
First from them, then from you!
Is that all you blighters can do?
