Canberra Racing are concerned there could be a Queensland-like backlash to ACT government's point-of-consumption tax increase that would actually lead to less money being raised for both parties.
Out of the blue, the government wrote to some bookmakers in mid July to notify them the PoC would increase from 15 to 20 per cent, adding the increase would be backdated to the start of the financial year.
Advertisement
It came as a massive shock to the racing industry, who were unaware of the government's plans.
It also comes as the industry in Canberra is fighting fires on a number of fronts, with the ACT Greens trying to shut down horse racing in Canberra, while rising workers compensation insurance costs were forcing trainers to move interstate to remain viable.
The government predicted they'd raise $100 million from the tax over the next five years, but that was at the old rate of 15 per cent.
If gambling in Canberra continued at the same levels that could potentially rise to $130 million given the five per cent increase.
But Canberra Racing acting chief executive Matt Kolek was concerned there could be a backlash that might actually lead to a decrease in revenue raised by the PoC tax.
That's what's happened in Queensland, where there's already been the same increase.
Bookmakers have reacted by "down listing" Queensland races - that is, making their races harder to find on their websites and apps - which resulted in less turnover.
Kolek was concerned that could also happen in Canberra, which would hit the both Canberra Racing and the government's coffers.
The government could receive less revenue from the PoC tax, while Canberra Racing could get less through the race-fields legislation where the club gets a percentage of net turnover.
That would mean less money coming into the government coffers to fund their projects like new hospitals and extending the light-rail network.
"We have a concern that it might have negative impacts on both the club and the wagering turnover that we would be able to garner, and also the negative impact on the turnover in the ACT budget," Kolek told The Canberra Times.
"If the Queensland experience is anything to go by there's a possibility it might have the opposite effect [to raising more revenue]."
Kolek said the government was yet to notify Canberra Racing of the tax increase, but they heard the news from the bookmakers.
The government will release their budget on Tuesday, which could potentially contain details of the increase and what effect it could have on their forecasted revenue.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
At this stage, the bookmakers hadn't given Canberra Racing much feedback on how they would react to the increase - with not all bookmakers having been notified of the tax rise.
Advertisement
"No, it's come as a bit of a surprise actually," Kolek said.
"Not a great deal of feedback [from the bookmakers]. We understand they've received some correspondence from the ACT government that outlines a change to the point-of-consumption tax rate.
"That's about it at this stage."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.