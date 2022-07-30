It's an often overlooked aspect of the game, but the set piece proved the difference between the Tuggeranong Vikings and Uni-Norths on Saturday afternoon.
The visitors' dominance at the scrum and lineout set the tone for a hard-fought 32-25 victory. The result ended a four-game Owls winning streak.
Advertisement
Vikings secured four scrum penalties in the first half alone, while they regularly turned to the driving maul to provide an attacking platform.
It's a crucial area of the game and captain Cameron Holt said a change in personnel has allowed the team to elevate their set piece.
"The set piece is massive," Holt said. "We've had a young fella coming through, Joel Leiper, he's been doing well.
"Two experienced hookers have come in in James Douglas and John Ulugia, they make all the difference. That little bit of knowledge, little bit of patience, it's made such a big difference for us."
Owls coach Sam Rolfe conceded the set piece was the difference between the two teams, acknowledging their struggles at scrum and lineout cost his side the game.
Vikings jumped out to a 29-13 lead midway through the second half and threatened to run away with the contest.
Uni-Norths had other ideas, however, and fought hard to slowly reel their opponents in.
A Hamish Dawson try with eight minutes to play cut the deficit to seven and suddenly the Owls were a chance of running over the top of the Vikings.
It was not to be, however, Tuggeranong holding firm to secure the win.
"There were some great blocks in attack, there's no doubt about it," Rolfe said. "We scored some really nice tries but probably left a couple out there as well.
"Chris Mickelson dropping the ball over the line, Angus Blackmore making multiple breaks in the first half and getting the ball turned over. You just can't do that against these better teams.
"They were very clinical in key areas of the game, the maul and scrum especially. They dominated in that area."
Uni-Norths jumped out to an early lead courtesy of some Blackmore brilliance, the inside centre delivering a superb pass to put Issy Vaili over in the corner.
Blackmore was outstanding throughout the contest, outpointing opposite Rodney Iona before the Brumby left the field late in the first half with a lower leg injury.
The emerging talent played a crucial role in the Owls' comeback and left many Vikings players impressed with his performance.
A member of the initial Junior Wallabies squad, Blackmore was not picked in the final Oceania Championships squad.
That disappointment has motivated the youngster to take his game to another level.
Advertisement
"He was best on ground by far," Rolfe said. "He was outstanding, he's really come on.
"It was a real shame he missed out on Aussie 20s. It's really shown that he's put his head down and he's trying to make the best out of a bad situation."
Queanbeyan 29 def Wests 12 at Campese Field, Tuggeranong 32 def Uni-Norths 25 at ANU North Oval, Gungahlin 48 def Penrith 15 at Jamison Oval.
Queanbeyan 25 def Wests 7 at Campese Field, Uni-Norths 23 def Tuggeranong 12 at ANU North Oval, Penrith 34 def Gungahlin 24 at Jamison Oval.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.