Bulldogs win fiery clash

By Matt Williams
Updated July 30 2022 - 9:47am, first published 7:59am
Woden Valley's Ella Cosgrove tackles Goulburn City's Madyson Tooth. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Two players were sent off as the Goulburn City Bulldogs beat fellow finals contender Woden Valley Rams 12-6 in a fiery Katrina Fanning Shield clash on Saturday.

