Bulldogs win fiery clash

Two players were sent off as the Goulburn City Bulldogs beat fellow finals contender Woden Valley Rams 12-6 in a fiery Katrina Fanning Shield clash on Saturday.
The trouble began after the Bulldogs' second try, with two players getting their marching orders due to a scuffle. That second-half try broke the deadlock in what was a tight game.
"It was a good hard hit out today," Rams coach Anthony Willey said.
"It was definitely what we needed today just before finals.
"Especially as we are a new team to the competition this season, but this game was definitely what the girls needed."
Willey's daughter Georgia continued her fine form by scoring the Rams' try.
"She has had a huge year," Willey said.
"She already has two Australia jerseys [Australian schoolgirls rugby side and the Australian Merit Sevens side], captained the New South Wales [under 18 girls] Blues too which is big for only being 17."
The Rams have a bye next week and will then head to the South Coast for the final round of the season.
"We will use the bye," Willey said. "We will get together on the bye as a team and then use the South Coast as an opportunity to practise how we want to play in the finals."
He said the undefeated Yass Magpies remained the team to beat.
"We are feeling good, and going to take it game by game," Willey said.
"We set some goals at the start of the season, one being to make the top four which we have so we have already had a great season.
"Yass will be interesting; we haven't played with a full team against them, but they are a quality side.
"As it usually is though, on the day it is anyone's game, but we are just happy to make finals."
In other games on Saturday, Queanbeyan Blues defeated UC Stars 78-6 and Yass Magpies beat Harden Worhawks 76-0.
Meanwhile, in Canberra Raiders Cup first grade action, Rams defeated Bulldogs 20-10, Belconnen United won a high-scoring thriller over Queanbeyan Blues 44-36 and Yass pipped Queanbeyan Kangaroos 22-18.
