Australia's COVID-related death toll since the start of the pandemic is nearing 12,000, after recording three days straight of more than 100 deaths, leaving hospitals "heaving" under the growing caseload.
The death toll as of Sunday is 11,845, with one in 12 public hospital beds across Australia filled by a COVID patient, despite fewer people ending up in intensive care than during previous waves of the virus.
Nearly 30,000 new cases were recorded on Sunday with Federal Health Minister Mark Butler saying hospitals nationwide are "heaving" under the coronavirus caseload.
"We're numbering about 330,000 cases on a seven-day average per week at the moment, but we know from sampling from the positivity rates that we're getting for PCR tests, that the real number is probably at least twice that," he told the Australian Medical Association national conference on Saturday.
"It is an extraordinary number of infections with this highly infectious new [Omicron] sub-variant."
Meanwhile the Prime Minister said proposed changes to the constitution to establish an Indigenous Voice are simple enough for the public to understand what they're voting for.
The statement came while he was at the Garma Festival in northeast Arnhem Land where he revealed the proposed question for a historic referendum on the introduction of a Voice to parliament.
The question that could be put to Australians is: "Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?"
Mr Albanese said the details of the Voice, its function and how it operates will then be worked out following consultation.
Staying with politics, and the Greens will meet three times during the upcoming parliamentary sitting week to discuss support for the government's proposed climate bill to legislate an emissions reductions goal.
Greens leader Adam Bandt, who is leading negotiations with the government, is pushing for the 43 per cent reduction by 2030 to be increased, but Labor is remaining steadfast on its target.
The anguish of having a missing loved one can affect anyone is the reminder that the Australian Federal Police is sending to the nation as the agency launches its "without them" campaign for Missing Persons Week.
From Sunday until August 6, the campaign is urging for public help to find thousands of missing people, including more than 2500 who are on the register of the long-term missing. More information can be found on the AFP's website.
Tributes have flowed for celebrated Aboriginal musician Archie Roach who died in hospital aged 66 after a long battle with illness.
The Gunditjmara-Bundjalung elder's death was confirmed in a statement from his sons Amos and Eban Roach, distributed by the late singer's management agency the Mushroom Group.
With the XXII Commonwealth Games beginning in Birmingham, those keen to take part can do so by testing their knowledge.
ACM has published a quiz that covers various topics, from swimming to athletics to shooting and plenty of games history.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
