The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Australia nears 12,000 COVID-19 deaths as hospitals 'heaving' under caseload

By Toby Vue
Updated July 31 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wollongong Hospital Emergency Department in September 2021. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Australia's COVID-related death toll since the start of the pandemic is nearing 12,000, after recording three days straight of more than 100 deaths, leaving hospitals "heaving" under the growing caseload.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.