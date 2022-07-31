A hat-trick from former Matildas striker Michelle Heyman lifted Gungahlin United to a dominant 5-1 victory over West Canberra Wanderers on Sunday afternoon.
It was a masterful display from the Canberra United star, who boasts 61 international caps for the Matildas.
Sitting below the Wanderers on the NPL Women's first-grade ladder, the win was a boost for Gungahlin and just its fifth of the season.
Gungahlin was in control from kick-off and was able to expose West Canberra's defence inside the opening 20 minutes.
A beautiful through-ball from inside its own half landed at Heyman's feet in stride in the attacking third, and she was able to clinically finish the chance to put Gungahlin ahead.
Former United player Tara Cannon was left worse for wear after appearing to have her foot clipped in a challenge. Cannon received medical attention from trainers on the field before being chaired off by teammates, and did not return for the remainder of the match.
Gungahlin kept peppering the Wanderers' goal but went into half-time with just a narrow lead.
Heyman picked up where she left off early in the second half, burying the ball in the net on her second attempt after a header from close range was saved.
In the 60th minute Gungahlin's Erika Pennyfield kept the momentum rolling for the home team with a delightful chip over the Wanderers goalkeeper from the top of the box.
Soon after Sharon Chao extended their advantage to four with a beautiful team goal. The sequence started from the goalkeeper, before it was worked through the midfield to Heyman, who put Cassia McGlashan through in space to cross for Chao to finish.
West Canberra's Ginger Oliver was able to get one back for the visitors in the 88th minute, after finally finding some space inside the box.
But it was Heyman who would have the final say in the match, sealing her hat-trick in the last kick of the game before the referee blew the full-time.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
