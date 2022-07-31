The Canberra Times

Garma Indigenous leaders urge Voice unity

By Aaron Bunch
Updated July 31 2022 - 9:14am, first published 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year's Garma Festival has been dominated by discussions on the Indigenous Voice to parliament. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)

A day after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's historic Voice to parliament speech at the Garma Festival, Indigenous leaders have started planning the next steps in their push for reconciliation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.