Still, this is typical of the certitude that comes from a media pack who routinely failed to appreciate the scale of Coalition underperformance over nine years in office. Indeed, too often press gallery journalists appeared flattered by the PM's selective attention with some asking questions of the opposition leader supplied by the PM's office. Many also ignored, until election night, the reason for the tidal shift in voter sentiment (Morrison) which saw the Liberal Party haemorrhaging support from its heartland, and one-third of voters declaring their intention to go to "others".