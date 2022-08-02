Zoe Cuthbert finds herself in an unfamiliar position this week.
An athlete who typically toils away with little fanfare has suddenly ridden into the spotlight at the Commonwealth Games.
Cuthbert will line up for the women's mountain bike race on Wednesday night (AEST), the biggest competition of the 21-year-old's young career.
It's a big step up for the emerging Canberra talent who has dominated the junior racing scene in recent years.
It's one, however, that Cuthbert feels can act as a springboard for the future.
"It's still sinking in that I'm here," Cuthbert said. "People are telling me they're going to watch it on TV, this is the first time one of my races will be broadcast on TV.
"It's really exciting, this is a good environment and there's great team support from Australia. Just being part of this is such a big thing. The results are important, but getting here is a big achievement.
"I now know I can do it and this experience is going to motivate me to keep working towards Paris and hopefully get there."
Cuthbert's path to qualifying for the Commonwealth Games has been arduous.
The 21-year-old has spent the past few months in Europe, largely travelling and racing on her own.
It's a big burden to carry for your first full season on the elite circuit, however Cuthbert has managed to thrive while abroad.
The mountain biker has registered multiple top-10 finishes on the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup circuit.
The time overseas has provided a crucial opportunity to experience different racing styles and courses.
"It's definitely been a challenge, living on my own," Cuthbert said. "Everyone has been so supportive, there's a lot of Australians riding and we all help each other out.
"I've done more races in the last few months than the rest of my life combined.
"That makes everything seem a little bit less intimidating. I can approach these events knowing how it all works, racing in front of big crowds, lining up alongside other famous people on the start line."
Given how long she's spent travelling solo, Cuthbert couldn't wait to arrive in Birmingham last week.
The opportunity to mingle with the world's best athletes provides a chance to pick their brains and learn what makes them tick.
Joining Cuthbert in the village is fellow Canberra mountain biker Dan McConnell, who will also race on Wednesday night.
Dan and Rebecca McConnell, who decided not to contest the Commonwealth Games, have acted as mentors for the emerging talent over the past few months, teaching her what it takes to thrive on the world tour.
For Cuthbert, the goal is to repay the favour with a big performance.
"Bec has been so supportive of me," Cuthbert said. "Being another woman from Australia, she's taken me to races and helped me out. She's so inspiring to look up to.
"It's really good having Dan in the team. It's good to have someone I know and trust and has that experience with the Games. It's great having him in my corner helping me out."
COMMONWEALTH GAMES
Wednesday: Mountain bike cross country at Cannock Chase Forest. Men at 8.30pm, women 11pm.
