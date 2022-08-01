My friend says she can judge how good a restaurant is by their green curry - and Thai Herb passes with flying colours. We have a choice of what protein to get with the curry - we choose duck - but it's also packed with plenty of vegetables as well including zucchini, eggplant, green beans and bamboo shoots. As for the sauce, it has a great balance of sweetness and spice. It almost has layers. You get the soothing element of the coconut at the front of the palate before the heat of the chilli at the back. We pair it with the coconut rice, which we end up questioning if it is just plain steamed rice because the coconut is almost non-existent. But the green curry was always going to be the star.