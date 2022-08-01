Don't put your umbrellas away for too long. The rain is coming back.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there will be around 40 to 50 millimetres in Canberra on Thursday.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Monday, there were 9.4 millimetres of rain in Tuggeranong, 10.8 millimetres at Canberra Airport and 25.8 millimetres at Mount Gininini in the Brindabellas, all caused by a front of cold air sweeping to the west and bringing the rain with it.
Tuesday and Wednesday look like being drier - but colder, with a chance of frost (the bureau thinks it could get to two degrees below freezing on Tuesday night or early morning).
And then the wet weather comes back.
Meteorologist Morgan Pumpa advised people to keep a close watch on the weather forecasts as the rain picks up again.
"It's really important that people monitor the local forecasts," she said.
In the frosty middle of the week, motorists are advised not to leave their cars unattended while they run the engine to defrost.
As the cold took hold at the beginning of July, police warned people not to leave cars idling outside their homes as they waited for the frost to thaw on the windscreen.
Cunning thieves have been targeting households where people stay indoors while the cars warm up.
The police had seized notebooks from brazen criminals who had identified likely targets meticulously.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
