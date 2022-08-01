The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Updated

Territory rights: Alicia Payne, Luke Gosling bill to overturn Andrews bill introduced to Federal Parliament

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated August 1 2022 - 1:26am, first published 12:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solomon MP Luke Gosling after introducing the territory rights bill in Parliament House. Picture: Karleen Minney

Labor backbenchers Alicia Payne and Luke Gosling have introduced their private members bill in the Federal Parliament, seeking to overturn a 25-year-old ban that prevents the ACT and Northern Territory parliaments from making their own assisted dying laws.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.