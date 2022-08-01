The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Explainer

ACT euthanasia debate: What is the Andrews Bill?

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated August 1 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Andrews was the architect of a bill which bans the ACT and NT from legislating on euthanasia. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

For almost 25 years, a piece of legislation best known for the Liberal politician who brought it into being has prevented the ACT and NT from making its own euthanasia laws.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.