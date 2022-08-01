Proof, the 1991 film starring Hugo Weaving and Russell Crowe, has been restored by the National Film and Sound Archive and will be screened in Canberra this weekend.
Written and directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse, Proof is about a blind photographer who comes to trust a local kitchen hand, who becomes his eyes.
The film will be shown in the Arc Cinema at the National Film and Sound Archive on Saturday at 2.30pm.
Tickets can be booked at https://tickets.nfsa.gov.au/
