An alleged rapist has been arrested after police claim he drugged another man he had matched with on a dating app, raped him and erased his phone.
In a statement on Monday morning, ACT Policing said the 22-year-old Kambah man had attended the alleged victim's home in Phillip on July 24 after arranging a meeting through the app.
"The pair engaged in consensual sexual intercourse on that evening, and again on the next day," police said.
Police allege the 22-year-old returned to the Phillip home on the night of July 28 and "administered a substance to the other man, rendering him unconscious".
"[He] then sexually assaulted him, stole property from the man's residence, and erased the man's phone before leaving," ACT Policing's statement said.
"The victim reported the incident to police the following day."
On Saturday, detectives from the sexual assault and child abuse team executed a search warrant at a Kambah home and found things that had allegedly been stolen from the Phillip man.
A day later, the 22-year-old was arrested and a warrant for his phone and vehicle was executed.
He is due to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with engaging in sexual intercourse without consent, burglary and theft.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the alleged incident, "with a view to determining if other people were involved and if any other offences were committed".
Anyone with any information about the matter has been urged to contact ACT Policing and quote case number 7173487.
Sexual assault and child abuse team detectives have also asked anyone who has been the victim of similar incidents to come forward.
Matters can be reported by calling 131 444, attending a police station, or going online for matters that are more than six months old.
Anonymous reports can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
