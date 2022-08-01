The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Kambah man drugged, raped dating app match in Phillip, ACT Policing alleges

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 1 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An alleged rapist has been arrested after police claim he drugged another man he had matched with on a dating app, raped him and erased his phone.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.