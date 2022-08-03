After a flaming success in 2021, Canberra Potters presents Fired Up 2022, a festival celebrating Canberra's ceramics community. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage in pre-booked user experiences such as a "Have a Go, Have a Throw" event where they get to try making objects on the pottery wheel, or "Raku Firing" where they are able to glaze pre-made ceramic sculptures and watch them get fired in the raku kilns. Resident artists will welcome visitors into the makers' world and offer the opportunity to purchase original artwork. Musicians and entertainers such as fire twirlers will also be performing. It's at Canberra Potters in Watson on Saturday August 13 from 3pm to 8pm. Admission: Gold coin on entry, with some paid activities. More information and bookings: canberrapotters.com.au.