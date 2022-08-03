The Canberra Times
Capital Life, August 6 2022: The Ten Tenors, Vika & Linda and Fired Up 2022 are highlights

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
August 3 2022 - 7:00pm
Mick Doust, Termaters Tomatoes. Picture: Supplied

Inside Out

Opening at Bungendore Fine Art on Saturday August 6 is this exhibition by self-taught artist Mick Doust. He enjoys diverse subjects and styles, ranging from the seascapes of the South Coast to landscapes inspired by his many trips around Australia to still life works. It's on until the end of September. bungendorefineart.com.au.

