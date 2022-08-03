Opening at Bungendore Fine Art on Saturday August 6 is this exhibition by self-taught artist Mick Doust. He enjoys diverse subjects and styles, ranging from the seascapes of the South Coast to landscapes inspired by his many trips around Australia to still life works. It's on until the end of September. bungendorefineart.com.au.
Kasey Sealy's first exhibition of watercolours with Aarwun Gallery opens on Friday August 12 at 6.30pm and finishes on September 4. Sealey says she gained a lot of inspiration from her travels around the world. arwungallery.com.au.
At the Canberra Theatre on Thursday August 11 at 7.30pm, sister duo Vika & Linda - formerly of The Black Sorrows - will be celebrating their aptly titled 2021 album The Wait. It's their first new album of original songs in 19 years. They will have a full band backing them. canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
What happens when Tyrone, a puppet made in a Texas Christian youth group, takes on a foul-mouthed, sex-mad life of its own? Robert Askins' adults-only comedy Hand to God provides some answers as shy teenager Jason finds his already troubled life - his father died not long ago and he and his mother are consumed by grief and unable to communicate - thrown into uproar by Tyrone's antics. This Everyman Theatre production is directed by Jarrad West. Did we mention it is not suitable for children? There's a lot of swearing as well as sex and adult themes. You have been warned. ACT HUB, various dates until August 13. acthub.com.au/hand-to-god.
The Ten Tenors return to the Canberra Theatre inspired by their American tour with arrangements of songs from Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Charlie Daniels, Australia's own Keith Urban and some of Country's first ladies. There will also be performances of some established favourites. They're performing on Saturday August 6 at 2pm and 7pm. canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Artist Brian Foong, at his Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka show Tell Me Your Symptoms All Your Symptoms, will deliver a reading performance of a series of verses using three text captions by Mitchell Cuming as a starting point: Depreciation/Outsourcing, Perpetual/guest, I make another room/smaller. Sunday, August 7 at 3pm. The exhibition ends the same day. ccas.com.au.
Australian National Capital Artists (ANCA) Gallery is looking for a gallery manager to manage the day-to-day operations. Applications close at midnight on August 31. For more information and to apply see: anca.net.au.
After a flaming success in 2021, Canberra Potters presents Fired Up 2022, a festival celebrating Canberra's ceramics community. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage in pre-booked user experiences such as a "Have a Go, Have a Throw" event where they get to try making objects on the pottery wheel, or "Raku Firing" where they are able to glaze pre-made ceramic sculptures and watch them get fired in the raku kilns. Resident artists will welcome visitors into the makers' world and offer the opportunity to purchase original artwork. Musicians and entertainers such as fire twirlers will also be performing. It's at Canberra Potters in Watson on Saturday August 13 from 3pm to 8pm. Admission: Gold coin on entry, with some paid activities. More information and bookings: canberrapotters.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
