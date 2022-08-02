1 The Beanies Egg-Straordinary Day: Seen on ABC Kids and heard on their award-winning podcast, Laura, Mim and Michael are coming to Canberra with their new stage show examining the challenges of being a parent. The Beanies are given the challenge of caring for a baby egg for a whole hour and attempt to solve parenting woes such as discipline strategies, meal planning, Instagram, bed time and of course sneaky robbers - only to discover they have no idea what they're doing. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Saturday, August 6, 10am and noon. canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
2 Romeo and Juliet: Canberra Repertory Society presents William Shakespeare's tragedy about a boy and a girl from two warring families in Verona who fall in love. It's a modern-dress presentation directed by Kelly Roberts and Christopher Zuber. Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3), Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6 at 8pm, Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at 2pm. canberrarep.org.au.
Advertisement
3 A Boy Called Sailboat: When Sailboat visits his sick grandmother Abuela (Rusalia Benavidez) in the big city, she requests that Sailboat plays a song for her on his guitar. Sailboat reaches deep within himself and finds the perfect song. As word of Sailboat's amazing song spreads, people flock to his house to hear it, setting off a chain of events that changes everyone's lives forever. The Latin-American themed soundtrack of this award-winning film - also starring Oscar winner JK Simmons - will be performed live by acclaimed guitarist brothers, Slava and Leonard Grigoryan. The screening will be followed by a Question and Answer session with director Cameron Nugent. Visions Theatre, National Museum of Australia, Sunday, August 7 at 1pm. nma.gov.au.
4 Eternal Nightcap: The Whitlams' Tim Freedman will be at the National Film and Sound Archive on Friday, August 5 at 6pm for a conversation and an acoustic performance as part of the NFSA's Classic Australian Albums series. Freedman and the album's producer Rob Taylor will explore the creation of Eternal Nightcap (1997), its influences and styles and the creative processes that launched it into the canon of classic Australian albums. nfsa.gov.au.
5 Hetty Kate + Creswick (f.k.a Liam Budge): The two vocalists join forces for an evening of jazz. Kate's classics and curiosities from the Great American Songbook contrast with Creswick's modern approach to jazz combining original compositions and videography with portraits of fatherhood told by Canberra dads. Both vocalists will be supported by rhythm sections at The Street Theatre on Saturday, August 6 at 8pm. thestreet.org.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.