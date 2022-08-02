3 A Boy Called Sailboat: When Sailboat visits his sick grandmother Abuela (Rusalia Benavidez) in the big city, she requests that Sailboat plays a song for her on his guitar. Sailboat reaches deep within himself and finds the perfect song. As word of Sailboat's amazing song spreads, people flock to his house to hear it, setting off a chain of events that changes everyone's lives forever. The Latin-American themed soundtrack of this award-winning film - also starring Oscar winner JK Simmons - will be performed live by acclaimed guitarist brothers, Slava and Leonard Grigoryan. The screening will be followed by a Question and Answer session with director Cameron Nugent. Visions Theatre, National Museum of Australia, Sunday, August 7 at 1pm. nma.gov.au.