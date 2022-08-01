Victor the Viking, it has to be said, is a deadset rock star. Especially with the kids.
He's been helping out with local charity Win the Day, which supports families fighting rare childhood cancers. Win the Day has, on occasions, also been assisted by another larrikin mascot, the Bungendore Mudchook. And Victor and Mudchook have been stellar supports, adding energy and fun to the charity's campaigns.
But, in big news, Win the Day is about to get its very own mascot, Ruby the Rainbow, who will be unveiled soon.
Win the Day, founded only last year by Queanbeyan teacher and retired rugby star Kristy Giteau, will also be holding auditions for the appropriate lair to bring Ruby to life.
"I wonder if my 6'4" Tongan husband wants to try out?" Kristy asked supporters this week.
Watch this space for more news of Ruby.
