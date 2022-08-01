The Canberra Times
Canberra's One for All wins Australian Dance Crew Championship

Updated August 1 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 7:30pm
National crew winners Lili Rush, Badau Ragless, Elise Doherty, Sujaan Biddle, Hannah Yun and Elliott Barnes. Picture: Supplied

Some of Canberra's youngest dancers have cleaned up at the national Australian Dance Crew Championship in Sydney.

