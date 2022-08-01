The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

The Canberra region where the median house price ticked over $2 million

By Sara Garrity
Updated August 1 2022 - 2:08am, first published 1:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Despite the quarterly decline, every Canberra region recorded double-digit annual growth over the past year. Photo: Ashley St George

A Canberra region recorded an eye-watering median house price of over $2 million despite the annual pace of growth in the ACT slowing to an 18-month low, according to a new report.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.