Andrews bill: Luke Gosling urges MPs to set aside personal views on assisted dying and back territory rights

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated August 1 2022 - 3:41am, first published 3:30am
Canberra MP Alicia Payne, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Bean MP David Smith after the bill was introduced on Monday. Picture: Karleen Minney

Federal politicians have been urged to set aside their personal views on voluntary assisted dying and "stand with" the citizens of the ACT and Northern Territory, as the 25-year fight to restore territory rights approaches a climax in the Federal Parliament.

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

