Federal politicians have been urged to set aside their personal views on voluntary assisted dying and "stand with" the citizens of the ACT and Northern Territory, as the 25-year fight to restore territory rights approaches a climax in the Federal Parliament.
Labor MPs made the plea as backbenchers Luke Gosling and Alicia Payne introduced a private members' bill to repeal the John Howard-era laws that prevent territory parliaments from making their own assisted-dying laws.
After numerous failed attempts to overturn the so-called Andrews bill in the past two decades, the latest push represents the best chance of ending a ban that critics argue has turned ACT and Northern Territory residents into "second-class citizens".
"This is a significant day," said ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr, who was seated in the public gallery when the bill was introduced on Monday morning.
"It is a day we've encountered before, but this time is different."
"There is much more optimism about the likely success of this private members' bill through both the House of Representatives and the Senate. But we're not there yet."
"Our fate, and the democratic right of territorians sits in the hands of the members and senators who represent the six states [as well as the] territories."
Labor MPs have been desperately trying to frame the bill as a matter of restoring democratic rights, hoping to avoid it becoming a proxy for a debate on the far more contentious subject of voluntary assisted dying.
Seven Labor senators voted against David Leyonhjelm's bill to restore territory rights in 2018 - including four who remain in parliament - due to their personal opposition to assisted dying.
With the Albanese government to grant its members a conscience vote, Labor parliamentarians could again play a role in sinking a bill that is likely to be opposed by the overwhelming majority of Coalition members.
Mr Gosling, who is personally opposed to voluntary assisted dying, defended the rights of his colleagues to vote according to their conscience.
But the Solomon MP appealed for them to treat the bill as an issue of restoring democratic rights.
"Hopefully they arrive at the same conclusion that we have [to support the bill], even someone like me with reservations around voluntary assisted dying," he told reporters in Parliament House.
"That [legalising assisted dying] is not what is at stake here. They are issues for the legislative assemblies to consult on, to debate and to decide."
In a message to politicians on all sides, Ms Payne insisted the debate wasn't about the pros or cons of voluntary assisted dying.
"This is not about an individual's views on voluntary assisted dying. It's about giving rights to Australians that don't have those democratic rights right now," she said.
Territory MPs are expected to make speeches on the bill on Monday afternoon, before debate resumes in parliament's federation chamber.
Supporters are confident the numbers are there for the bill to pass through the lower house, possibly as soon as this week. The vote is expected to be much tighter in the Senate.
Mr Gosling revealed he had written to new Country Liberal senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, who is the only territory senator yet to pledge their support for overturning the Andrews bill.
Senator Price has been contacted for comment.
The Canberra Times has reported advocacy groups on both sides of the debate are stepping up their lobbying efforts as a vote nears.
The Catholic Archbishop of Canberra and Goulburn Christopher Prowse last week wrote to all MPs and Senators, urging them to oppose a bill, which he said would amount to the Commonwealth sanctioning the killing of its own citizens.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
