The number of known active COVID cases in Canberra has dipped below 5000 for the first time since mid-June, but hospitalisation levels remain high.
The ACT reported on Monday 616 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hours to Sunday evening, dropping the seven-day rolling average from 875 to 850.
In Canberra, 165 people are hospitalised with the virus. Two people, who are not being ventilated, are in intensive care. That's an increase of two in hospital and one in intensive care on the previous report.
Of the new cases, 320 were recorded via PCR tests, while the remaining 296 were returned on rapid antigen tests.
There are 4968 known active cases in the ACT, and there have been 191,457 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
No new deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the ACT's death toll at 92.
The latest data from the Australian Department of Health and Aged Care has revealed there are 9906 active COVID-19 cases in 1064 residential aged care facilities.
There have been more than 77,000 COVID cases in aged care residences since the start of the pandemic and 3394 deaths, compared to a national death toll of almost 12,000.
Aged Care Minister Anika Wells has written to state counterparts asking about mask-wearing at facilities, while vaccination rates within the residences will be published online from Monday.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
