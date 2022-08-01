The Canberra Times

Canberra's Professor Steve Robson elected president of Australian Medical Association

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
Updated August 1 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 7:30pm
Professor Steve Robson is a senior specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology who has been in practice in Canberra for 20 years. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Professor Steve Robson, who this week became the first Canberra doctor elected to lead the Australian Medical Association, will be working to put general practice at the front and centre of the health system, rather than it being treated as an afterthought.

