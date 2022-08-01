Obstetrician and gynaecologist Professor Steve Robson, who this week became the first Canberra doctor elected to lead the Australian Medical Association, will be working to put general practice at the front and centre of the health system, rather than it being treated as an afterthought.
"I am determined to see general practice not only survive but be recognised as the linchpin it is in our health system. It is one of the most cost-effective ways of keeping Australians healthy," Professor Robson said.
The AMA, the peak professional body for doctors in Australia, elected Professor Steve Robson president and Sydney GP Dr Danielle McMullen vice-president on the weekend.
Professor Robson, a senior specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology who has been in practice in Canberra for 20 years, is determined to tackle a range of issues during his tenure, including the wellbeing of those in the medical profession.
He shared rooms at The Canberra Hospital with fellow obstetrician Dr Peter Scott who died by suicide in May. Professor Robson has, in recent times, also been frank about his own struggles as a young intern.
Professor Robson first joined the AMA in 1984 as a medical student in Queensland.
He has served as ACT president and is in his fifth term on the AMA ACT Board and is a federal councillor.
He has been president of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.
Professor Robson also helped to found the Canberra charity Send Hope Not Flowers.
"Across the issues of prevention, private practice, public hospitals, aged care and general practice we are looking forward to continuing the critical work the AMA carries out, and highlighting that health is the best investment for governments to make," he said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
