The second action is to fund a more vigorous campaign to increase the vaccination rate among all those eligible. The combination of vaccine waning and low third and fourth dose uptake, even coupled with the short-term immunity provided by the current high rate of infections, means that Australia is close to falling below the weak opening up thresholds specified in the August 2021 National Plan. The government should make clear that having had two doses is no longer good enough to be regarded as "fully vaccinated" and should shift statistical reporting accordingly. It should also set targets for vaccination rates among key equity groups.