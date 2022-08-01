The Canberra Times
A simple way to establish a Voice to Parliament

By Letters to the Editor
August 1 2022 - 7:30pm
A quick and effective way to establish a Voice to Parliament would be to appoint Indigenous MPs such as Linda Burney to a standing committee. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

I suggest that Parliament can implement the Indigenous Voice now by simply setting up a permanent Joint Parliamentary Committee consisting of all 10 Indigenous federal members representing First Nations people to advise the government on Indigenous policy.

