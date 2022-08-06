When James O'Loghlin was working as a Legal Aid solicitor back in the 1990s he came across all sorts of stories and people caught up in the criminal justice system.
"It gave me a really different perspective on things, it was a world I didn't even know existed," he says.
"Almost everyone had a story to tell and I tucked them away thinking one day I might do something with them."
And now he has, with Criminals. The comedian and broadcaster has written six novels for children and four non-fiction books, this is his first adult novel.
It's told with his trademark humour and a good deal of questioning with characters you'll love from the first page.
Criminals pulls together three unlikely heroes. Dean, a small-time thief funding a drug habit needs a big score so he decides to hit up the local club one lunchtime.
Little does he know that Sarah, a young police officer on stress leave is working behind the bar. Nor did he expect Mary, a former schoolteacher turned alcoholic, might stand up to him with a defiant glass of gin.
Now they're all connected somehow. Are there really good guys and bad guys, or are we all a little of both?
"I literally met hundreds of people like Dean, people from very difficult backgrounds, underprivileged, broken families, who started using heroin as a painkiller, got addicted and started breaking into houses for cash. They were a little sad, rather than bad, never criminal masterminds.
"I met a lot of women like Mary, too, middle-aged women slowly growing crazy in the suburbs, usually financially dependent on their husbands, just bored and depressed and who would often start shoplifting as a thrill, as a way to get noticed.
"And working with the police every day, that's where Sarah came from, I had a lot of respect for them, whereas most of us run away from trouble, they run towards it, and I was interested in the cost it had on them."
He said one theme he wanted to develop was the idea of us versus them, the idea of good people versus bad people, "in inverted commas, if you like", he says.
"By setting the novel from the criminal's'point of view I hope it makes the reader think about how if lines were blurred a little would they have turned to a life of crime, what does it take for 'regular' people to turn into criminals?"
Most of us are closer to that line than we'd like to think, he suggests.
"How many of us who trumpet on about law and order have never committed a crime? Swearing in public is a crime, having that one extra glass of wine and driving home can be a crime, pushing someone is a crime.
"You probably don't want to think too much about it."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
