The Canberra Times

Greens to introduce climate trigger laws

By Andrew Brown and Dominic Giannini
Updated August 1 2022 - 6:52am, first published 6:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens senators and MPs are meeting to work out their position on climate emissions legislation. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Emissions from new projects such as mines would be assessed before being given the final approval from the government, under new laws set to be introduced by the Greens in parliament.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.